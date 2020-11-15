Organicell Regenerative Medicine (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.21

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and traded as low as $0.11. Organicell Regenerative Medicine shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 260,160 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14.

Organicell Regenerative Medicine Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BPSR)

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc processes, distributes, and supplies biologically processed cellular and tissue-based products in the United States. The company was formerly known as Biotech Products Services and Research, Inc and changed its name to Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc in June 2018.

