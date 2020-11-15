Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. CIBC raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.75 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 179,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 267,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OR traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $11.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,924. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 80.56%. The company had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

