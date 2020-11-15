Ossiam Shiller Barclays Cape Europe Sector Value TR UCITS ETF 1C EUR Acc (CAPE.L) (LON:CAPE) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $325.94

Ossiam Shiller Barclays Cape Europe Sector Value TR UCITS ETF 1C EUR Acc (CAPE.L) (LON:CAPE) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $325.94 and traded as high as $354.83. Ossiam Shiller Barclays Cape Europe Sector Value TR UCITS ETF 1C EUR Acc (CAPE.L) shares last traded at $354.83, with a volume of 38,235 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 325.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 892.14.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Ossiam Shiller Barclays Cape Europe Sector Value TR UCITS ETF 1C EUR Acc (CAPE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ossiam Shiller Barclays Cape Europe Sector Value TR UCITS ETF 1C EUR Acc (CAPE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.