Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG decreased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,008 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,997 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.06% of Owens Corning worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Owens Corning by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

OC stock opened at $71.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.76. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $76.60.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

OC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.68.

In other news, SVP Daniel T. Smith sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,652 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $342,723.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,361. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

