Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Posts Earnings Results

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $289.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $17.06.

In related news, CEO Alexander C. Karp sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $111,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,426,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,337,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shyam Sankar sold 1,405,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $14,225,835.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,666,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,346,670.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,385,740 shares of company stock worth $169,948,219 in the last 90 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

