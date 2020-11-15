Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Posts Earnings Results

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $289.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q4 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
Shares of PLTR stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $17.06.
In related news, CEO Alexander C. Karp sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $111,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,426,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,337,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shyam Sankar sold 1,405,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $14,225,835.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,666,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,346,670.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,385,740 shares of company stock worth $169,948,219 in the last 90 days.
Palantir Technologies Company Profile
Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.
