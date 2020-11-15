Pantos Trading Down 9.7% Over Last Week (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 15th. Pantos has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $6,588.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pantos token can now be bought for about $0.0404 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pantos has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00174069 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00027582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.81 or 0.00971951 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00221068 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00096977 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.30 or 0.00376151 BTC.

Pantos’ genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,699,261 tokens. The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official website is pantos.io . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pantos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

