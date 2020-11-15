Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) Price Target Raised to C$46.00 at National Bank Financial

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Parkland Co. (PKI.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

PKI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th.

PKI opened at C$39.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$36.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.81. Parkland Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$17.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.22.

About Parkland Co. (PKI.TO)

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

