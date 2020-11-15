PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PARSIQ token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a market cap of $22.12 million and approximately $531,547.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00007659 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00100723 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00020573 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005729 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 62.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000172 BTC.

PARSIQ Token Profile

PRQ is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,174,223 tokens. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

PARSIQ Token Trading

PARSIQ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

