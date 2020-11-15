Paxos Standard Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 15th. Over the last week, Paxos Standard has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Paxos Standard token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00006243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Coinsuper, BW.com and Bitrue. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $245.69 million and $299.37 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000244 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CoinBene, BCEX, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Hotbit, ZB.COM, Kyber Network, Coinsuper, OKEx, BW.com, CoinPlace, MXC, SouthXchange, Bitrue, WazirX, HitBTC, BitMax, Iquant, Gate.io, Bit-Z, Binance, DigiFinex, BitMart, Coinbit, DDEX, Bitfinex, KuCoin, Bittrex, TOKOK, Sistemkoin, BigONE, FCoin, CoinEx, Coinall, Crex24, P2PB2B, C2CX, ABCC and OKCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

