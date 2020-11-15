Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Holdings Lowered by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,548 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $12,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.92.

Shares of PAYX opened at $91.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.58. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $94.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.67%.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $6,843,000.00. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 216,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $18,152,002.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,049,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 490,853 shares of company stock valued at $42,015,334 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

