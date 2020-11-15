Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,575,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,999,286 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.06% of Paychex worth $2,598,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Paychex by 213.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,896,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,543 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 771.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,725,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,449,000 after buying an additional 2,412,651 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 47.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,945,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,910,000 after buying an additional 1,272,990 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Paychex by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,715,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,972,000 after buying an additional 894,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Paychex by 144.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 249,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,575,000 after buying an additional 806,390 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex stock opened at $91.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $94.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.92.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $6,843,000.00. Also, Director Joseph Doody sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total value of $941,159.80. Insiders sold 490,853 shares of company stock worth $42,015,334 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

