Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.77.

NYSE DOC opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.50. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 92.93%.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Albert Black, Jr. bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,764.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,963 shares in the company, valued at $887,699.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Theiler sold 27,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $492,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 138,703 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $935,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,450,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,917,000 after acquiring an additional 806,829 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $887,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

