Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOC shares. TheStreet raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, SVP Daniel M. Klein sold 4,208 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $75,912.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Theiler sold 27,200 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $492,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 198,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 48,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 39,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOC traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.71. 2,104,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,666. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 92.93%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

