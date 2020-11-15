Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DOC. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Colliers Secur. initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.77.

DOC opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.84 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 92.93%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Theiler sold 27,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $492,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Albert Black, Jr. bought 2,800 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,764.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,699.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 138,703 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $935,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,450,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,917,000 after acquiring an additional 806,829 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $887,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

