PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:RCS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.32

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and traded as high as $6.49. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 158,664 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the third quarter worth $36,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the second quarter worth $81,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 19.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 62.4% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 24,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:RCS)

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

