PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:RCS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.32

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and traded as high as $6.49. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 158,664 shares.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.46.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th.
About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:RCS)
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
