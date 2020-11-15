Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PL. ATB Capital upped their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.19.

PL opened at C$8.69 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$3.63 and a 1-year high of C$11.49. The stock has a market cap of $289.90 million and a P/E ratio of -43.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO)’s payout ratio is -74.26%.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

