Piper Sandler Boosts 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target to $44.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 1Life Healthcare’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ONEM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1Life Healthcare has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.43.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.22. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.25. 1Life Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.50.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $101.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,200.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,281,809 shares of company stock valued at $38,973,709.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.