Piper Sandler Boosts 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target to $44.00

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 1Life Healthcare’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ONEM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1Life Healthcare has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.43.

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.22. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.25. 1Life Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.50.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $101.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,200.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,281,809 shares of company stock valued at $38,973,709.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit