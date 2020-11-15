Piper Sandler Boosts HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $163.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $149.00 to $163.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.25.

HCA stock opened at $149.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $154.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.47.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $113,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,428.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 6,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.46, for a total transaction of $1,009,550.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,981,406.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,033 shares of company stock valued at $27,234,997 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,884.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,805,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,577,000 after acquiring an additional 29,148 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. 68.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

