Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ FY2020 earnings at ($8.78) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.13) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.64) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($6.49) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Aptevo Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptevo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of APVO stock opened at $44.98 on Wednesday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.29.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.05) by ($0.10). Equities analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang acquired 174,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,961,316.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang purchased 636,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.35 per share, with a total value of $9,136,286.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APVO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. 19.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

The Fly

