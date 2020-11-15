Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Rating for Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $64.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sysco’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SYY. Zacks Investment Research raised Sysco from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a market perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Sysco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.22.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $71.54 on Wednesday. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sysco by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in Sysco by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.