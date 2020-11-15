PlayChip (PLA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $179.00

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded down 23.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. PlayChip has a market cap of $6.76 million and approximately $179.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PlayChip has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. One PlayChip token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PlayChip alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00077907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006241 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.86 or 0.00422676 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00022731 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $526.65 or 0.03280220 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00027966 BTC.

PlayChip Profile

PlayChip (PLA) is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip . PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com . PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayChip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayChip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.