Point View Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,327 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,889,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,250,000 after purchasing an additional 482,150 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 361.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 20,593 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $154.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.35. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($1.77). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 65.60%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPG. ValuEngine downgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Truist cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.88.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.