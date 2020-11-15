Point View Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 445 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 24,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,335,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 921,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,185,000 after acquiring an additional 30,168 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $9,856,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Valero Energy by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.71.

NYSE VLO opened at $50.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $101.19. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day moving average is $53.76.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

