Point View Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,779 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.6% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,705,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,164,000 after buying an additional 1,087,783 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,012,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,645,000 after buying an additional 49,253 shares during the period. Nippon Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.4% in the second quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,874,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,089,000 after buying an additional 2,442,525 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,167,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,745,000 after buying an additional 114,426 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI opened at $183.32 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $187.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.16.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

