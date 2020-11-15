Polis Price Up 4.4% Over Last Week (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. Polis has a market capitalization of $4.56 million and $1,294.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00002890 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00021603 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Polis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, STEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

