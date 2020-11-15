Polypipe Group plc (PLP.L) (LON:PLP) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $465.41

Polypipe Group plc (PLP.L) (LON:PLP)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $465.41 and traded as high as $533.00. Polypipe Group plc (PLP.L) shares last traded at $522.00, with a volume of 470,276 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on PLP shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Polypipe Group plc (PLP.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Polypipe Group plc (PLP.L) from GBX 576 ($7.53) to GBX 519 ($6.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 484 ($6.32) target price (down from GBX 550 ($7.19)) on shares of Polypipe Group plc (PLP.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 489.50 ($6.40).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 465.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 440.42. The stock has a market cap of $989.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44.

In related news, insider Glen Sabin sold 80,000 shares of Polypipe Group plc (PLP.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 431 ($5.63), for a total transaction of £344,800 ($450,483.41). Also, insider Kevin Boyd bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 453 ($5.92) per share, for a total transaction of £20,385 ($26,633.13).

About Polypipe Group plc (PLP.L) (LON:PLP)

Polypipe Group plc manufactures and sells plastic piping, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

