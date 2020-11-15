Porvair plc (PRV.L) (LON:PRV) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $516.61

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2020

Shares of Porvair plc (PRV.L) (LON:PRV) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $516.61 and traded as high as $547.50. Porvair plc (PRV.L) shares last traded at $540.00, with a volume of 9,650 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Porvair plc (PRV.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 516.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 559.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45.

In other Porvair plc (PRV.L) news, insider Jasi Halai purchased 2,933 shares of Porvair plc (PRV.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 509 ($6.65) per share, with a total value of £14,928.97 ($19,504.79).

Porvair plc (PRV.L) Company Profile (LON:PRV)

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, develops, and sells specialist filtration and separation equipment. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for applications in aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

