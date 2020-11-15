PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0064

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $162.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,055.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.31 or 0.02842095 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $245.26 or 0.01527555 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00390792 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.75 or 0.00727169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007903 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.33 or 0.00388225 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00031307 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000118 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,030,350 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

