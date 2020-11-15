Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 464.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,301 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Langenberg & Company lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.11.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $171.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $91.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $176.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In other news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,154 shares of company stock worth $5,631,946 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

