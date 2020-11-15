Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 281.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $151.15 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $190.08. The stock has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.13 and its 200-day moving average is $144.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus cut General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,099.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

