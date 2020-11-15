Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.3% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.1% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $149.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $154.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.25.

In related news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 6,536 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.46, for a total value of $1,009,550.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,053 shares in the company, valued at $31,981,406.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 850 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $113,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 198,033 shares of company stock valued at $27,234,997. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

