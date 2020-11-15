Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,074 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its position in The Boeing by 34.9% in the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in The Boeing by 4.6% in the third quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,756 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 8.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the third quarter worth about $4,056,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 3.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 286,980 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $47,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The Boeing from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded The Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $150.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, 140166 reduced their target price on The Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.64.

NYSE:BA opened at $187.11 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $375.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.