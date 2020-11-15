Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.91 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,046,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,350,249,000 after acquiring an additional 19,705,429 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,534,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,052,000 after acquiring an additional 220,020 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,292,000 after acquiring an additional 569,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,119,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,217,000 after acquiring an additional 122,376 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $329.01 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $335.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $313.24 and a 200-day moving average of $297.25.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

