Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 24,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 921,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,185,000 after acquiring an additional 30,168 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,856,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Valero Energy by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, CSFB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $101.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.89.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

