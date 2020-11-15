Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 370.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 211.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 474.7% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 38.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SPG opened at $74.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $154.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

SPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $89.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.88.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

