Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,045 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $202.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.21 and a 200-day moving average of $178.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $208.55.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.