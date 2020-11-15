Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,810 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,508 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NIKE by 34.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,698,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,195 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,381,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708,888 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 19.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,962,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,992 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 117.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,618,658 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $443,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,362 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 119.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,868,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $379,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Rowe increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.26.

NYSE:NKE opened at $128.28 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $136.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.27.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 95,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $12,185,816.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,519,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,072,879.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $918,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 776,276 shares of company stock worth $96,901,137 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

