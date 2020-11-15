Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 58,624 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,624 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $827,968,000 after acquiring an additional 177,229 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 72,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 20,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $81.73 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.42 and a 200 day moving average of $70.30.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.