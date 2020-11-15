Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (PEY.L) (LON:PEY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.12

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (PEY.L) (LON:PEY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and traded as high as $10.55. Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (PEY.L) shares last traded at $10.53, with a volume of 17,197 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 million and a PE ratio of 4.70.

About Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (PEY.L) (LON:PEY)

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth and an attractive dividend yield through investment in a diversified portfolio of private equity and private debt investments, which may be classified as private market investments, with a specific focus on direct investments.

