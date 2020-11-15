Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 2,650 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 59.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 14,578 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 31,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,510,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 629.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 18,403 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV opened at $82.78 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $83.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

