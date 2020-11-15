Private Wealth Group LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.9% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,043,278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854,416 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,619,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,409,000 after acquiring an additional 456,700 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 834.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,514,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,818 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,682,000 after acquiring an additional 600,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,740,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,240,000 after acquiring an additional 220,474 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $173.50 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $178.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.89.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

