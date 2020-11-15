Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 832 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 666.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Cabana LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH opened at $210.92 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $216.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.41 and a 200-day moving average of $184.28.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.