Processa Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PCSA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Processa Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PCSA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS:PCSA opened at $4.27 on Friday. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.13.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Besser acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 405,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

