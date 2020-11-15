Project Pai (PAI) 1-Day Volume Tops $144,470.00

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 15th. Project Pai has a market cap of $10.63 million and approximately $144,470.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, HBUS, OOOBTC and LBank. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00077907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006241 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.86 or 0.00422676 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00022731 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $526.65 or 0.03280220 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00027966 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (PAI) is a coin. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,711,152,516 coins and its circulating supply is 1,485,459,978 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OOOBTC, Bitfinex, HBUS, BitForex and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

