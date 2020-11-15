ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) Given a €15.20 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.20 ($17.88) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PSM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €15.40 ($18.12) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €13.35 ($15.71) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €12.82 ($15.08).

ETR PSM opened at €12.40 ($14.59) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of €10.92 and a 200-day moving average of €10.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.54. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a 1-year low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 1-year high of €14.33 ($16.85).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

