Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 115.55% and a negative net margin of 143.83%.

NASDAQ PULM opened at $1.14 on Friday. Pulmatrix has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $2.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37. The firm has a market cap of $39.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on PULM. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

