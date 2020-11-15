Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 25.46%.

Shares of PXS stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87. Pyxis Tankers has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

