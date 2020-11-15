Quant Price Up 19.3% Over Last 7 Days (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. Quant has a market capitalization of $193.99 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant token can now be purchased for about $16.07 or 0.00100037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quant has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00007652 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000129 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001211 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00020578 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005754 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00007465 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (QNT) is a token. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

