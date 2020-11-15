Quartix Holdings plc (QTX.L) (LON:QTX) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $336.26

Shares of Quartix Holdings plc (QTX.L) (LON:QTX) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $336.26 and traded as high as $370.00. Quartix Holdings plc (QTX.L) shares last traded at $365.00, with a volume of 4,179 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QTX. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Quartix Holdings plc (QTX.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quartix Holdings plc (QTX.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get Quartix Holdings plc (QTX.L) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $157.80 million and a PE ratio of 28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 336.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 336.12.

Quartix Holdings plc designs, develops, markets, and delivers vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Poland, Spain, Italy, Germany, and the United States. The company operates through two segment, Total Fleet and Insurance. It offers vehicle tracking devices, software, and services that provide real time vehicle tracking; timesheet reports; driving style reports; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; fleet management; real-time alerts; and customized tracking solutions and services.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Quartix Holdings plc (QTX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quartix Holdings plc (QTX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.