Quasarcoin Market Cap Tops $311,650.01 (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 15th. One Quasarcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Quasarcoin has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar. Quasarcoin has a market capitalization of $311,650.01 and $4,959.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00033779 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Quasarcoin Coin Profile

Quasarcoin (QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,449,705 coins and its circulating supply is 168,449,705 coins. The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org . Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

